No Plan B, Tokyo Olympics On Schedule, Says IOC Chief Thomas Bach

Bach assured hosts Japan that IOC firmly believes the Tokyo Olympics will open on July 23 in the Olympic stadium. "This is why there is no plan B and this is why we are fully committed to making these games safe and successful," he said.

Dick Pound, the IOC's longest-serving member, also backtracked on his previous comments, claiming that the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will be held in the summer.

The 78-year-old Canadian said on January 8 that he was not "certain" that the Tokyo Games would take place.