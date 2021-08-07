When the Desire for Success Does Not Let You Sleep: Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra, a star javelin thrower, became only the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics on Saturday, outperforming the field by a wide margin to claim India's first track-and-field medal.

The 23-year-old son of a farmer, from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, stunned the sports world by throwing 87.58 metres in the finals, ending India's 100-year wait for an Olympic track and field medal.

Chopra became India's seventh medallist and first gold medallist at the Olympics, joining shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as individual gold medallists.

Milkha Singh, a track legend’s dream has finally come true. His last dream was for India to win a gold medal at the Olympics in track and field. The Flying Sikh, however, is no longer with us to witness this historic occasion. But, like the rest of us down here, he must be rejoicing someplace up there.