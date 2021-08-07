When the Desire for Success Does Not Let You Sleep: Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra becomes the second athlete to win an individual gold in Olympics.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Neeraj Chopra, a star javelin thrower, became only the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics on Saturday, outperforming the field by a wide margin to claim India's first track-and-field medal.
The 23-year-old son of a farmer, from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, stunned the sports world by throwing 87.58 metres in the finals, ending India's 100-year wait for an Olympic track and field medal.
Chopra became India's seventh medallist and first gold medallist at the Olympics, joining shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as individual gold medallists.
Milkha Singh, a track legend’s dream has finally come true. His last dream was for India to win a gold medal at the Olympics in track and field. The Flying Sikh, however, is no longer with us to witness this historic occasion. But, like the rest of us down here, he must be rejoicing someplace up there.
Every person in India is in awe of the athlete and congratulating him on the social media. In the light of the moment his old tweet from 2017 is trending and people are replying on it. The tweet reads, “जब सफलता की ख्वाहिश आपको सोने ना दे, जब मेहनत के अलावा और कुछ अच्छा न लगे, जब लगातार काम करने के बाद थकावट ना हो, समझ लेना सफलता का नया इतिहास रचने वाला है।“, which translates as - When the desire for success does not let you sleep, when there is nothing better than hard work, when you do not get tired after working continuously, understand that a new history of success is going to be created.
Undoubtedly, Neeraj has successfully written his name in the history books and he will inspire the generations to come.
