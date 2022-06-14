Paavo Nurmi Games: Neeraj Chopra Breaks National Record in Comeback, Wins Silver

Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has won a silver in his comeback event.
Image: PTI
Neeraj Chopra broke his own personal best and created a new national record on his way to a silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, his first competition since the Tokyo Olympics last year.
The 24-year-old Olympic gold medallist started with a throw of 86.92m and followed it up with his career's best throw, of 89.30m. His next three attempts were all fouls and he finished with 85.85m in his sixth.
The gold medal was won by local favourite Oliver Helander with his second throw of 89.83m while Anderson Peters bagged the bronze with 86.60m.
While not a Diamond League event, the 2022 Paavo Nurmi Games boasted of a packed line-up in the men's javelin event with current world champion Anderson Peters, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch and London Olympics gold medallist Keshorn Walcott participating in the 10-man field.
Peters threw the season's best distance of 93.07m at the Doha Diamond League last month while Vadlejch finished runner-up there with a throw of 90.88m.
Neeraj's main rival, Johannes Vetter of Germany, is not competing at the event. His personal best is a commanding 97.76m and he crossed the 90m mark over five times before the Tokyo Olympics last year and was a favourite for the gold, but struggled in the wet conditions at Tokyo and was eliminated in the qualification round itself.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)