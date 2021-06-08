Milkha Singh’s Health Showing Continuous Improvement

He is under the observation of a medical team comprising senior doctors of the institute, said PGI spokesperson Ashok Kumar.

Earlier, Milkha Singh, 91, was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali near here last month after testing positive for the virus.

Singh was discharged from Mohali's hospital last week. But he had to be taken to PGIMER on June 3 after he complained of low oxygen level.

His wife Nirmal Kaur, 82, is battling with the coronavirus in Fortis Hospital.