Mariyappan Among Indian Paralympians In Quarantine, Will Miss Opening Ceremony

Hours before the 4:30pm IST opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, Indian flag-bearer Mariyappan Thangavelu is among the Indians who have been forced to go into quarantine after a co-passenger on their flight to Tokyo has tested positive.

This is only being done as a 'precautionary measure', the Paralympic committee clarified in a tweet some time back.

Javelin thrower Tek Chand has been named the flag-bearer for this afternoon's ceremony.