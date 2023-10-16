Manu DP Wins Gold in Javelin Throw at National Open Athletics Championships 2023

National Open Athletics Championships 2023: Manu DP betters meet record to win javelin throw title.
Photo: Olympics
On the final day of the National Athletics Championships 2023 in Bengaluru, DP Manu won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event.
The 23-year-old athlete who won silver at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok earlier this year, won the gold at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium with a throw of 82.06m, setting a new meet record.
Manu had also set the previous meet record with a throw of 81.23m last year.
Meanwhile, Yashvir Singh (77.72m) and Vikrant Malik (77.65m) won silver and bronze medals in the men's javelin throw event, respectively.
Additionally, Manu was named the National Open Athletics Championships 2023's best male athlete, while Yamuna Ladkat, who defeated Asian Championships 2023 silver medalist KM Chanda to win the women's 800m race, was named the meet's best female athlete.
In the 62nd edition of the annual athletics meet, Railways won the team title in the overall scheme. The men's team title went to Services, while the women's award went to the Railways.
