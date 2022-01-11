London Olympics Bronze Medallist Deon Lendore Dies in Car Crash

Lendore claimed his first world championship medal in 2015, when he formed part of Trinidad and Tobago's silver medal-winning squad in Beijing, and he secured two world indoor medals the following year, gaining bronze in both the 400m and 4x400m in Portland. He repeated his 400m feat indoors in Birmingham two years later and in 2019 he ran the opening leg as part of Trinidad and Tobago's winning 4x400m performance at the World Athletics Relays in Yokohama.



After his second Olympic appearance in Rio in 2016, Lendore competed at his third Games in Tokyo in 2021, helping his team to eighth place in the 4x400m final and reaching the 400m semi-finals. He went on to finish third in the Wanda Diamond League 400m final in Zurich last September.



"Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of three-time Olympian and Olympic and World Championships bronze medallist Deon Lendore, who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on and off the track," read a tribute from the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee.



"Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honour, patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many. We express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, Abilene Club, Community of Arima, and all who he would have touched.



"It is a sad day for the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic and Commonwealth Sports Movement," the statement said.



He would have been one of the medal contenders at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year.