Leading 400m Runner Poovamma Quits National Camp Due to Injury

The development could result in a big setback for the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to field a strong 4x400m mixed relay team at the Tokyo Olympic Games, starting July 23.



Despite having good medical facilities at the National Institute of Sports, Poovamma has opted to go back to her home state, Karnataka, for treatment.



The seasoned runner has been a consistent 400m runner since the beginning of the season. She finished second with a time of 53.54 seconds at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships held last month in Patiala.