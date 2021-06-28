Japan Tightens COVID Rules for Olympic Athletes From 6 Nations

In other countries where the Delta variant has been reported, a shorter regimen of daily tests has been mandated. "For athletes coming from Bangladesh, Egypt, Great Britain, Malaysia and Vietnam, where the Delta variant has been spreading, but the infection situation is not as serious as the above six countries, the government plans to shorten the pre-departure testing period to three days," The Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

NHK added that the measures would take effect on July 1.

Participants from these countries have already been required to be vaccinated before entering Japan, which is not a precondition for athletes from other delegations.