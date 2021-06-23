International Olympic Day 2021: Wishes & Images

Here are some Wishes and Images on International Olympic Day 2021
International Olympic Day is celebrated every year on 23 June. The day is observed to promote idea of idea of Olympics. People from all around the world and all walks of life participate in numerous sporting and cultural events organized this day.
The first Olympic Day was celebrated on 23 June 1948 to celebrate the birth of the modern Olympic Games at the Sorbonne in Paris.
The main objective of the day is to to promote participation in sport across the globe regardless of age, gender or athletic ability.
Numerous sporting and cultural events like runs, exhibitions, music and educational seminars are organized all around the world by National Olympic Committees (NOCs) on Olympic Day.
I am a fan of your your athletic abilities. I hope you get to be a part of Olympics one day. Happy International Olympic Day!
Sports play a very significant role in our life. It can help us with our mental and physical health. Happy International Olympic Day!
An Olympic medal is the greatest achievement and honor that can be received by an athlete. However, it is achieved with a lot of hard work and dedication. Happy International Olympic Day!
Today on the occasion of International Olympic Day, we should spread awareness about the importance of sports in our lives.
International Olympic Day Images
