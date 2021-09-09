PM Narendra Modi Interacts With India's Tokyo Paralympic Contingent

The Indian athletes also presented an autographed stole to the Prime Minister.

India won 5 Gold, 8 Silvers and 6 Bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Shooter Avani Lekhara was among the standout performers winning two medals in the campaign. Avani won the bronze medal in 50m rifle 3 position SH1 after having claimed gold in the 10m air rifle standing SH1.

India’s veteran javelin ace Devendra Jhajharia also claimed his third medal at the Paralympics, adding a Silver to the two Golds from Athens and Rio in 2004 and 2016 respectively.

The PM had also interacted with the contingent before the Tokyo Paralympics and told them they were an inspiration for the country.

"In spite of all the difficulties in your lives, you did not lose heart and kept on fighting. By your hard work and strong will, you have reached this stage against all odds. You are going to represent the country on the biggest sporting stage," PM Modi had said.

"You all are winners and role models. You should not play with pressure. I hope you all will give your best and medals will follow. You will make the country proud."