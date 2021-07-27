Young Indian Shooters Could Have Done With Smart Interventions in Key Moments

The National Rifle Association of India President Raninder Singh has already gone on record as saying that there would be a complete overhaul of the coaching staff after the Olympic Games. “We have done whatever was humanly possible to prepare this squad, followed every advice of Rio review committee,” he told Hindustan Times.

So then, what is it that stopped the Indian teenagers Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker from getting closer to the elusive Olympic medal? After all, these teenagers are the ones who have delivered the two best performances by Indian shooters in the Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo.

We shall get to that in a moment after taking note of some other factors that could have played a role in the way things have panned out.

Was the squad hurt by having too many coaches in the final weeks of preparation? Did the shooters lack focus in the run up to Tokyo2020 as some say? Did they train with reserve weapons? Did they train specifically for finals?