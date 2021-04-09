Indian Army’s Naib Subedar Vishnu Saravanan Books Olympics Berth

The performance of the individual has been consistently evolving and he participated in the Hong Kong Sailing Week - 2016 (ASAF Series - 2) and won a silver medal in Laser Class.

He has participated in 30 international events with 13 'top three' finishes.

Besides this, he has participated in ten Senior and Youth National championships and won Gold medals in all the categories.

Based on these outstanding performances he was enrolled into Madras Engineer Group (MEG) as a direct entry Naib Subedar (Junior Commissioned Officer) in the year 2017.

After enrolment into the Army, Naib Subedar Vishnu Saravanan won his first Gold Medal in Senior National championship 2018 and since then he has participated in several international championships.

He participated in the Laser Youth U-21 World Sailing Championship 2019 held at Croatia, Europe from 26 October to 02 November 2019 and won Bronze Medal in Laser Under-21 category where a total of 144 sailors from 41 countries had participated.