Krishna Nagar Clinches Win, Takes India's Gold Tally in Tokyo Paralympics to 5

(Photo Courtesy: Kiren Rijiju/Twitter)
Krishna Nagar won India's second Para-Badminton gold medal beating Hong Kong China's Chu Man Kai in three hard-fought games in the final of the Men's Singles SH6 class at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Sunday, 5 September. with his win, India's official gold tally at the Paralympics reached a total of five.
After Suhas Yathiraj claimed silver in SL 4 in the morning, India's hopes for another gold medal from the badminton courts at the Yoyogi National Stadium depended on Nagar, the world No. 2 in his class, and the 22-year-old from Jaipur did not disappoint as he played a superb aggressive game to prevail over Chu 2-1 in 43 minutes.
After winning the first game, Nagar, who took up badminton in 2014 and began playing seriously three years later, defeated Chu Man Kai 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 to win the match and gold medal on Sunday. This was India's fourth medal in badminton at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after Pramod Bhagat won gold in SL3 on Saturday and Manoj Sarkar won bronze in the same class.
On Sunday, Suhas Yathiraj won a silver medal, India's third in badminton before Nagar added a gold to the tally.
This took India's overall tally to 20 medals - 5 gold, eight silver, and 6 bronze medals. It is also the second time on 4 August that India have had double podium finishes with shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana taking Gold and Silver respectively in the shooting P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event.
PV Sindhu's silver medal in the 2016 Olympics at Rio de Janeiro was the previous best for India in the Olympics and Paralympics. Sindhu has also won a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics last month.
