I’d Rather Miss Olympics than Take Vaccine: Sprinter Yohan Blake  

Jamaica's two-time Olympic gold medallist sprinter Yohan Blake said that he would rather not participate in the Tokyo Olympics than take a vaccine for COVID-19. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has "encouraged" all athletes travelling for the Games to take a vaccine but it is not compulsory.

"My mind still stays strong, I don't want any vaccine, I'd rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine, I am not taking it," Blake, 31, was quoted as saying in Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner.

"I don't really want to get into it now, but I have my reasons," he said.