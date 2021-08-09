Dread Sharing a Room with Neeraj, He's a Bit Disorganised: Tejaswin Shankar

A file photo of Tejaswin Shankar(left), Vinesh Phogat and Neeraj Chopra
Image: Tejaswin Shankar / Twitter)
Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar has revealed that he dreads sharing a room with Neeraj, even though he is now an Olympic Champion. The pair have become very close friends since they met each other back in 2015 and have even been roommates on occasion.
"We shared a room for 15 days in Bangalore. Honestly, he may be an Olympic champion now, but I still dread sharing a room with him. He's a bit disorganised. If you enter his room, you'll find his clothes drying on the bed or his socks in the middle of the room. I didn't say anything to him because sharing a room with Neeraj was a huge thing for me. We bonded over fried rice and matka kulfi for the next fortnight. The only boys' talk we had was about video games. He was crazy about Mini Militia then, and now he's into PubG. I'll ask him if he has a girlfriend when I meet him next time," Shankar wrote in The Indian Express.
Tejaswin said that when Neeraj won the gold medal, he instantly got down on the floor and did twenty push up due to an adrenaline rush. "I was so pumped that Paris 2024 was already running in my mind" said Shankar.
Shankar got a video call from Neeraj at 6 in the morning to talk about his Olympic win and his performance.
"This morning, when I was asleep, I got a video call from Wayne Lombard, a dear friend and scientific advisor of the Indian women's hockey team. I picked up Wayne Bhai's call and saw a smiling Neeraj with a medal around his neck. I was still half-asleep and, for a moment, thought it was a dream. I quickly went to the bathroom and washed my face, and applied some talcum powder. "Bhai tu soh raha tha na?" (You were sleeping?), Neeraj asked me. "Of course, you'll find most people asleep at six in the morning," I replied. But I was touched. I am not an emotional person but had tears in my eyes which I tried best to hide with a little help of the powder."
Published: 09 Aug 2021,01:41 PM IST