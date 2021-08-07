Hope Milkha Singh is Watching Wherever He is: Neeraj Dedicates His Gold Medal

India’s ace athlete Neeraj Chopra ended a long wait for the country’s first ever Athletics Gold medal when he won the Men’s Javelin final in grand style at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj’s best throw, his second, was of 87.58m which was enough to win him top honours. In fact, Neeraj stayed in the Gold medal position right from the start of the final on Saturday evening.

He had started off the final with a monster throw of 87.03m. Neeraj, remember, burst onto the scene with a record throw in 2016 at the World U20 Championship in Bydogszcz, Poland, two months after the Rio Games.