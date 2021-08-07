Hope Milkha Singh is Watching Wherever He is: Neeraj Dedicates His Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra celebrates his Javelin final win at Tokyo Olympics.
Image: PTI
India’s ace athlete Neeraj Chopra ended a long wait for the country’s first ever Athletics Gold medal when he won the Men’s Javelin final in grand style at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Neeraj’s best throw, his second, was of 87.58m which was enough to win him top honours. In fact, Neeraj stayed in the Gold medal position right from the start of the final on Saturday evening.
He had started off the final with a monster throw of 87.03m. Neeraj, remember, burst onto the scene with a record throw in 2016 at the World U20 Championship in Bydogszcz, Poland, two months after the Rio Games.
After his historic medal, Neeraj dedicated the Gold to the late Milkha Singh, who had passed in June 2021.
"I dedicate this medal to Milkha Singh. I hope he’s watching upon me from wherever he is," he said. Milkha had come close to winning a medal in track and field events but fell short as he finished 4th in the 1960 Rome Olympics.
Sprinter PT Usha had also fallen short of winning a medal in the track and field event as she finished 4th in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and thanked him for fulfilling her dream.
Neeraj also became only the second Indian to win an individual Gold at the Olympics after former India shooter Abhinav Bindra.
With Neeraj's gold medal, India finished Tokyo Olympics with a record medal tally (7 medals). Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India's account with a silver medal win on the 2nd day of the event. Following her, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, the Indian men's hockey team, Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia won the medals in the quadrennial event.
Published: 07 Aug 2021,08:45 PM IST