Dutee Chand Finishes 38th Out of 41 Athletes in 200m Event at Tokyo Olympics

Namibia's Christine Mboma won the heats with a timing of 22.11 seconds, a new national record, while Gabrielle Thomas of the USA -- the world-leading time holder for the season -- was second in 22.20 seconds.



Niger's Aminatou Seyni came in third with a timing of 22.72 seconds to seal the three automatic qualifying slots for the semi-finals.



The top three finishers from each heat along with the three fastest timings across the seven races make the semifinals, which will be held later on Monday. The final is scheduled for Tuesday.



Earlier, the Indian sprinter had bowed out of the 100m competition on the opening day of track & field competitions, clocking 11.54 seconds to finish seventh in her heat that also featured two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica.



The world champion, however, was later pipped by her compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah in the final for the gold medal. Shericka Jackson took the bronze medal in the women's 100m to complete the all-Jamaican podium.



Social media came alive following Dutee's 200m sprint, with few complimenting the runner for achieving her season's best time, while others were critical of her performance.