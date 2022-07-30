CWG 2022: With High Hopes, Nikhat Zareen Set To Make Her Debut In Birmingham

Recently-crowned world champion Nikhat Zareen will launch her maiden campaign in the Commonwealth Games boxing event when she takes on Helena Ismael Bagao of Mozambique in the women's 48-50kg light flyweight category on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Nikhat has got an easy draw into the quarterfinals as she will face another lower-ranked boxer in Helen Jones of Wales if she manages to get past the Mozambique pugilist.