Shooters All Set To Launch India's Gold Quest At The Tokyo Olympics 2020

On the eve of the contest, national rifle coach Deepali Deshpande said, "The girls are all raring to go and training today has been as planned. We are confident of a good showing tomorrow."

Sharing his thoughts from Tokyo, pistol coach Ronak Pandit said, "Yes the boys trained for an hour today as did other members of the squad and they are all shaping up well. We are all looking forward to the start of competitions and are focused on the job ahead."

A total of 60 shots are fired in the qualification round in an allotted time of 75 minutes, and scoring is in decimals of 10, with a 10.9 being the perfect shot.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) shooter, Yulia Karimova, who is the reigning world champion in the 50m rifle 3-positions event and Chinese Taipei's world No. 4 Lin Ying-Shin will pose a formidable threat to the Indian duo.

In-form shooters like Carolyne Mary Tucker of the US, Ziva Dvorsak of Slovenia, Sofia Ceccarilo of Italy, and Eszter Mezaros of Hungary will also pose a strong challenge along with the Chinese duo of Wang Luyao and Yang Qian and strong Korean shooter Eunji Kwon.