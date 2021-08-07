People Need to Rise Above Casteism: Women's Hockey Team Captain Rani Rampal

Despite the hockey team's historic performance in the Olympics, Katariya's family was subjected to casteist slurs after the team failed to win their semi-final match against Argentina. Two men had also burst crackers outside Katariya's house in Haridwar hours after the team's loss. They even mocked them and said that the team did not win because it had 'too many Dalit players'.

"It is shameful when we see that there are people like this out there. However, there are a lot of nice people in our huge country as well who have given us a lot of love and respect. Even though we did not win a medal, I have never felt such love and respect in my long career...from the people, the country, all the love, respect, praise... this is happening for the first time. I am seeing this for the first time," Rampal said.

"We need to learn from such people and realise that there are such beautiful people out there as well. If we want to make India a sporting nation, then we need to stand together. The players alone or organisations alone can't make India a sporting nation."

"Their behaviour was wrong. It should not have happened. I hope they got a lesson for the future that you should not behave like that with any player or any other person," she said.