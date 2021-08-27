Bhavina Patel: A Career Of Many Setbacks, Answered With More Fightback

Having taken up table tennis around 2004 to maintain fitness, the sport became her passion. After three years of hard work and practice, she won her first national title in Para Table Tennis Nationals in Bangalore in 2007 and that set her on a course that has taken her to the Tokyo 2020 and a place in India's Paralympic Games history as the first table tennis player to win a medal.

But Bhavana was not so dedicated and hard-working initially.

Born on November 6, 1986, at Sundhiya village, Vadnagar, in Mehsana district of Gujarat, she got infected by poliomyelitis when she was 12 months old. Coming from a middle-class background, her father could not get her treated when she was young. Though he had to take care of a family of five, he managed to get Bhavana operated upon at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh but the surgery did not yield desired results as Bhavana was careless and did not follow the rehab procedure properly.

Confined to a wheelchair since a young age, Bhavana studied in regular schools in Sundhiya village. In 2004 her father got her enrolled in the Blind People's Association, Ahmadabad, where she did a course in computes and also pursued her graduation via correspondence.

It was at the Blind People's Association, Ahmedabad that her life underwent another change. She was introduced to coach Lalah Doshi and she soon transformed into a table tennis player, starting a journey that has taken her to the Tokyo Paralympics and a place in Indian sports history.