Athletics Legend PT Usha Set to Become Next Indian Olympic Association President

One of the most decorated athletes in India, Usha won four gold medals and seven silver medals at the Asian Games.

She is among the eight sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOMs) picked by the newly-elected Athletes Commission to vote during the December 10 elections for the new executive committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The other seven SOMs are Yogeshwar Dutt (wrestling) M.M. Somaya (hockey), Rohit Rajpal (tennis), Akhil Kumar (boxing), Suma Shirur (shooting), Aparna Popat (badminton) and Dola Banerjee (archery).

On November 15, the Supreme Court said its orders in connection with the adoption of the constitution and polling for executive committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) should be scrupulously followed.

The bench said there is a broad consensus in terms of the note submitted by Justice Rao that the elections should be held on December 10.