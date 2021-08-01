2020 Tokyo Olympics: Full Schedule of Indian Athletes in Action on Monday

Kamalpreet Kaur will compete in the final tomorrow
(Photo: PTI)
Kamalpreet Kaur will be in action on Monday in the women's discus throw final at Tokyo Olympics. She will aim to become independent India's first medallist in a track & field event. She was ranked second in the qualification heats on Saturday.
The Indian women's hockey team will clash with Australia in the quarter-final. The Rani Rampal-led side scripted history as they reached the quarter-final stage of the Olympic Games for the first time.
Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput will compete in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualification event.
Women's 200m, Heat 1: Dutee Chand at 7:24 AM
Women's Discus Throw Final: Kamalpreet Kaur at 4:30 PM
Eventing Individual Jumping: Fouaad Mirza at 1:30 PM
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification: Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput at 8 AM
Women's Hockey: India vs Australia at 8:30 AM
