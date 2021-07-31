Tokyo Olympics: Anjum and Tejaswini Fail to Reach 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final

With the final standing series to go, Anjum had given hopes of a final-eight finish with six 10s. But an 8 led to her being out of contention for the finals. Eventually, two 10s and a 9 in the last three shots meant that Anjum finished at an overall score of 1167 in 15th position.



On the other hand, Tejaswini, who at 41 is India's oldest Olympic debutant, never seemed to be in the hunt to qualify for the final during the entirety of the event.



The experienced shooter had shot 92 with just 3 10s in the second series at kneeling. She shot 98 and 97 but finished outside the top-30 at the end of kneeling with a score of 384.



In prone, Tejaswini shot two series of 98 and 99 with the total score of 394. In standing, she shot 94 in the first series. But 93, 95 and 94 in the rest of the standing series meant she finished with a final score of 1154 at 33rd place out of 37 shooters in the event, ending her Olympics debut on an upsetting note.