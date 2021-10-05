No Bail for Sushil in Chhatrasal Murder Case; 2nd Chargesheet Soon, Says Police

Sushil, along with others, allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar succumbed to the injuries later. According to the post-mortem report, he died due to the “cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact”.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR against the accused of offences such as murder, attempt to murder, culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, robbery, rioting, among others.

The police is also expected to file a supplementary chargesheet in the matter soon, PTI reported.

The first charge sheet which was filed by the police on 2 August named 13 accused, including Sushil Kumar who was named as the “main” accused.

In the first charge sheet, the police said that the brawl at the stadium was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Sushil, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers.

The police relied on the oral dying declaration of the deceased, scientific evidence including locations of the accused, CCTV footage, weapons, and vehicles recovered from the spot in the final report.

There are a total of 17 accused in the alleged murder case, as per the police.

(With PTI Inputs)