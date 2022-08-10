World's No 1 ODI Bowler Trent Boult Asks to Released From NZ Central Contract

Boult said the ability to spend more time with his family over the coming years was influential in coming to his decision. "This has been a really tough decision for me and I'd like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point," he was quoted as saying.

"Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I'm so proud of everything I've been able to achieve with the Black Caps over the past 12 years.

"Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket."