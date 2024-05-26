Neeraj Chopra Pulls Out of Ostrava Golden Spike With Muscle Injury

Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the upcoming Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 athletics meet, World Athletics Continental Tour Gold label event, due to an adductor muscle injury sustained during training two weeks ago. However, the 26-year-old is scheduled to attend the event as a guest which starts on 28 May.

"The javelin throw at Ostrava Golden Spike promises a great experience. The organisers did note a message from the Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. Due to an injury that he sustained in training two weeks ago (adductor muscle), he will not be able to throw in Ostrava, but he will arrive at the event as a guest," the organisers of the event said in a statement on Saturday.