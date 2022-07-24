'He Is the Country's Son': Neeraj Chopra's Family Erupts in Celebration

Neeraj Chopra's family danced as his home town erupted in celebrations after the javelin player clinched a silver medal in the World Athletics Championships.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Celebrations were in full swing at Neeraj Chopra’s home in Haryana’s Panipat after the javelin player created history by becoming the first Indian male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Athletics Championships. Chopra clinched silver in the javelin throw final in Oregon, United States on Sunday, 24 July. His grandmother and mother were seen dancing to the sounds of the dhol.
“Our son was able to accomplish this, the country’s son was able to win this medal...we are very happy for him. He had been telling us that he has been working very hard for this game, and that he aims to win a medal in the 90 metres throw and he did it,” his father Satish Kumar said.
Neeraj’s home town of Khandra village in Panipat has been seeing ecstatic celebrations since Sunday morning, when the javelin player made his winning throw.
Neeraj Chopra's grandmother dancing after his win.
“We are very proud of him, and extremely happy,” said his mother Saroj Devi. She said that the family last spoke to Neeraj 15 days ago and could sense just how hard he had been working for the medal. “We were certain he will win a medal, whether it is silver or gold, we knew he will win a medal for sure. We knew it,” she added.
Neeraj's mother Saroj Devi (in blue) dancing with the members of the family.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that "this is a moment of pride for Haryana." "I congratulate him and his entire family in Panipat," he added.
Anil Vij, the home minister of Haryana, said, "We are very proud of Neeraj. Haryana is the land of sportsmen. I congratulate him on behalf of every Haryana resident."
Neeraj Chopra finished second with a best throw of 88.13 metres in the game. "While conditions were not good & the wind speed was too high, I was confident I would perform well. I am satisfied with the result, I am happy I was able to win a medal for my country,” Neeraj said after his win.
Legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal (bronze) in the 2003 edition of the World Athletics Championships in Paris.
"I am feeling very happy today as I won a silver medal for the country. I will try to do better at the World Championships next year," Chopra said.
(With inputs from Parvez.)
