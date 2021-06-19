Milkha Singh to be Cremated With State Honours; Holiday Declared 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: "India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, the Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers."

Milkha Singh passed away in a local hospital here at 11.30 p.m. on Friday, said a statement from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he was being treated for Covid-related complications.

Milkha Singh was admitted to the ICU of Covid Hospital of PGIMER on June 3 and was treated for Covid there till June 13 when after putting up a battle with Covid Milkha Singh tested negative.

However, due to post-COVID complications, he was shifted out of COVID Hospital to medical ICU. But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh could not be retrieved from his critical condition, said Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson for the PGIMER.

Mourning his demise, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said it was the end of an era and India and Punjab "are poorer".

His Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar said that the country has lost a star.

"Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji's demise. It marks the end of an era and India & Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir!" Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

"Milkha Singh has left us but he will always inspire every Indian to shine for the country," Khattar added.