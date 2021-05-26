Milkha Singh Clinically Stable, Oxygen Requirement Low: Hospital

Desperate to go back to his normal routine, the veteran sportsman wished to take a stroll today. However, doctors advised him rest, reported The Tribune.

“He is doing fine, but still under observation at the ICU. He is not eating anything, but doctors termed it fine. Our daughter Mona Milkha Singh, a doctor in the USA, will reach here tomorrow. Thereafter, she will be interacting with doctors and Milkha,” said Milkha’s wife Nirmal Milkha Singh, according to The Tribune.

Nirmal, who was also India’s former volleyball captain, urged people to keep his husband in their prayers. "Sardar ji was weak as he had stopped consuming anything since Sunday morning, so we thought of hospitalizing him. We need the nation's prayers for his speedy recovery, he is a strong man." she said, as per Times of India. Milkha, a Padma Shri awardee, was earlier on medication prescribed by PGIMER doctors.