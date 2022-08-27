15-Yr-Old From Manipur Wins India a Gold Medal at World Cadet Judo Championship

India's Linthoi Chanambam secured a historic gold at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
India's Linthoi Chanambam secured a historic gold at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo, becoming the first from the country to win a medal in the tournament across any age group.
"I really don't have the words and cannot explain how I am feeling right now. I only know that I'm very happy with this victory, and I hope to build on this," said Linthoi, after her feat.
In July, she won a gold and opened India's medal account on the third day of the Asian Cadet & Junior Judo Championship 2022 at Bangkok.
One of India's brightest prospects on the Judo mat, Linthoi first showed glimpses of her talent when she won gold at the Sub-junior National Championships in 2018.
A part of the Inspire Institute of Sport's judo programme since 2017, she has been on several exposure trips under the guidance of head coach Mamuka Kizilashvili, including camps at the University of Tsukuba, in Japan, Georgia and most recently in Bosnia and Herzegovina ahead of the World Cadet Championships.
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took note of the young athlete's remarkable achievement on Friday.
"LINTHOI WINS's 1st EVER GOLD AT WORLDS. Reigning Asian Champion Linthoi Chanambam (W-57kg) defeat's Bianca Reis 1-0 to win at Cadet World C'ships 2022. She scripts history to become Champion by winning 1st ever medal for India at the Worlds across any age-group," the SAI tweeted.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)