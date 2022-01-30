ManU Star Mason Greenwood Accused of Sexual & Physical Violence by Ex-Girlfriend

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has found himself being accused of sexual assault and domestic abuse.
(Photo: Edited by The Quint)
In a series of social media posts, Harriet Robson, who is believed to be the English footballer’s ex-girlfriend posted videos and photos of injuries with the caption, “To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me.”
She also posted audio clips in which Greenwood was purportedly heard being abusive and attempting to force himself on her.
As these accusations took fans by the storm, Manchester United also released a statement saying, “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”
So far, Greenwood has not publicly addressed these accusations against him.