Little-Known Facts About MAK Pataudi on His 80th Birth Anniversary

Former Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi passed away on 22 September 2011. Born on 5 January 1941, the Nawab of Pataudi was one of the pioneers of Indian cricket and was in fact the first captain who made India believe that they can be a driving force in world cricket, and brought aggression in the side.

The Quint takes a look at some little-known facts about the Tiger on his 80th birth anniversary.