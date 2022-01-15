'We Will Miss You': Twitter Reacts to Virat Kohli Stepping Down as Test Captain

As Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as Indian Men's Cricket Test captain through a social media post on 15 January, Twitter erupted in disbelief.

From cricketers and celebs to politicians and journalists, Kohli's magic in Indian cricket has, undoubtedly, left a lasting impression on all his fans.

After being handed India's Test captaincy by MS Dhoni midway through the 2014-2015 Australian tour, Virat has led India in whites in 68 matches, of which the team has won 40, lost 17, and drawn 11.

Former cricketer Suresh Raina said that although he was shocked, he respected Kohli's decision. Others like Irfan Pathan and Wasim Jaffer remarked about the kind of legacy that Kohli had left behind in Indian Test cricket through his captaincy career.

India are, currently the top-ranked Test team in the world.