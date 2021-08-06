Khel Ratna, India's Highest Sporting Honour, Named After Major Dhyan Chand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, 6 August, that the Khel Ratna award would be named after Major Dhyan Chand. Earlier, the award was named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The award comprises a medallion, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Major Dhyan Chand was one of India's greatest sportspersons of all time. He was a vital cog of the Indian hockey team that won three consecutive gold medals at the Olympic Games, from 1928 to 1936. He scored over 400 goals in his career.