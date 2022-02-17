Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Playoffs Schedule Announced, Final on 25 February

The final of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 is scheduled to be held on February 25 while the Playoffs will take place on February 21 and 23 respectively, said organisers Mashal Sports on Wednesday. The top six teams will then battle it out for the coveted trophy with table toppers Patna Pirates the first team to qualify for the knockouts.

The knockout stage will be held in the bio-bubble environment for the ongoing league at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel. "After successfully conducting matches on a daily basis and completion of more than 100+ matches, PKL 8 is well on its way to a successful completion of the league. This marks the first indoor & contact sports league in the country successfully conducting the league," said a release from the organisers.