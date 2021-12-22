Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021: Teams, Match Timings, How to Watch Live Stream

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches to be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is back with its Season 8 which is scheduled to begin from Wednesday, 22 December 2021.
The tournament could not be organised last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 12 teams are participating in the 8th season of PKL. Here are the names of the teams:
Bengal Warriors
Bengaluru Bulls
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Gujarat Giants
Haryana Steelers
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Patna Pirates
Puneri Paltan
Tamil Thalaivas
Telugu Titans
U Mumba
UP Yoddha
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) matches are scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm. A total of three matches will be played on Wednesday, 22 December.
1st Match Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba: 07:30 PM IST
2nd Match Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: 08:30 PM IST
3rd Match Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: 09:30 pm IST
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 matches telecast can be watched on TV on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD TV.
It can also be live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.
All Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 8 matches will be played at Sheraton Grand Hotel and Convention Centre, Bengaluru.
