Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021: Teams, Match Timings, How to Watch Live Stream

A total of 12 teams are participating in the 8th season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches to be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is back with its Season 8 which is scheduled to begin from Wednesday, 22 December 2021.

The tournament could not be organised last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Participating Teams

A total of 12 teams are participating in the 8th season of PKL. Here are the names of the teams:

  • Bengal Warriors

  • Bengaluru Bulls

  • Dabang Delhi K.C.

  • Gujarat Giants

  • Haryana Steelers

  • Jaipur Pink Panthers

  • Patna Pirates

  • Puneri Paltan

  • Tamil Thalaivas

  • Telugu Titans

  • U Mumba

  • UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Match Timings

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) matches are scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm. A total of three matches will be played on Wednesday, 22 December.

  1. 1st Match Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba: 07:30 PM IST

  2. 2nd Match Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: 08:30 PM IST

  3. 3rd Match Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: 09:30 pm IST

How to Watch PKL 2021 Match Live Streaming?

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 matches telecast can be watched on TV on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD TV.

It can also be live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Venue

All Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 8 matches will be played at Sheraton Grand Hotel and Convention Centre, Bengaluru.

