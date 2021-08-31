PKL Auction 2021: UP Yodhas Make Pardeep Narwal Most Expensive Player

At the auction, it was the Telugu Titans who opened the bid directly at 1.20 cr for Pradeep, who had a base price of 30L.

When asked if they wanted to retain the star raider Pardeep, Patna backed out.

While Pardeep took top honours, it was Siddhartha Desai who fetched Rs 1.30 crore after the Telugu Titans retained the raider who became the second most expensive player of the auction.

Earlier, Monu Goyat had held the record of being Pro Kabaddi’s most expensive player when he was bought for Rs 1.51 crore by Haryana Steelers for Season 6.

In all, 10 PKL players have hit the one crore mark over the last two seasons. Six players hit the mark in Season 6 while only two managed it in Season 7. And now in season 8 already 2 players have crossed 1cr mark.

(With inputs from Livemint)