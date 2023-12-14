PKL 10: Bengaluru Bulls End Home Leg With Close Win Over Jaipur Pink Panthers

A battle of attrition ensued, with neither team managing to establish a lead of more than a point till the final minute of the game. Vikash Kandola went in for the Bulls' final raid when they had finally established a two-point lead. Almost immediately though the Pink Panthers pounced, Ankush tackling him to cut the lead to one with just one raid remaining.

V Ajith Kumar was handed the responsibility to help the Pink Panthers at the very least tie the game, but he was brilliantly out-maneuvered by a resolute Bulls defence to spark delirium in the stands.