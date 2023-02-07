Kabaddi Player Alleges Sexual Harassment and Blackmail By Coach

A 27-year-old kabbadi player, who had alleged that she was sexually harassed and blackmailed by her coach, on Monday, recorded her statement in a Delhi court.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan, the kabbadi player had given a complaint recently at Baba Haridas Nagar police station against her coach, stating she was preparing for a competition in Hirankudna near Mundka in 2012 and in March 2015, her coach had sexual relations with her without her consent.