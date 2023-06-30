Asian Kabaddi Cship: India Beat Iran in the Final to Reclaim Title

India reclaimed the Asian Kabaddi Championship title after beating Iran 42-32 in the final here at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center on Friday.

This was India's eighth title in the last nine editions played so far while Iran won the title once, in 2003.



India trailed Iran in the first five minutes of the game. However, a couple of tackle points by the defenders and successful raids from Pawan Sehrawat and Aslam Inamdar handed Iran their first All-Out of the match in the 10th minute.