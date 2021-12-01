2022 Pro Kabaddi League to Begin on 22 December in Bengaluru

The organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League announced on Wednesday that the eighth edition of the league will be held entirely in Bengaluru from 22 December. It also said that the entire season will be conducted without the presence of spectators for the matches.

Mashal Sports, the organisers of the league, have scheduled triple headers on the first four days. The season will kick-start with U Mumba facing Bengaluru Bulls. The second match will be the league's 'Southern Derby' as Telugu Titans lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas while UP Yoddha will be squaring off against the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the last match of the opening day.