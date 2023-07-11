Rukna Mana Hai | Fixing Fleeting Woes With a Fight, Jinson Johnson Takes Flight

The Second Turning Point

The foundation had been established, and between Peter’s camp to Baselius College’s training ground, Jinson was progressing rapidly. There was, however, another turning point yet to arrive – that of his selection in the Indian Army.

“I decided to join Army when I turned 18. I was always passionate about the Armed Forces, but besides that, I also wanted to have a secured job and a stable income, to be very honest with you. I was selected in 2009, and it proved to be a major turning point. They provided me with all the necessary facilities I needed – tracks, gyms, coaching, and everything else,” Jinson says, explaining his rationale, and how it changed his life.

The Asian Games gold medallist further explains how the Army is helping athletes, using his current scenario as an example.