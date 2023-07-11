Rukna Mana Hai | Fixing Fleeting Woes With a Fight, Jinson Johnson Takes Flight

The story of India's national record-holding middle-distance runner, Jinson Johnson.
(Photo: Sourced & altered by The Quint)
Albeit it is used more often than required, the phrase ‘how you finish a race is more important than how you start’ is, for a change, perfectly appropriate for middle-distance runners.
For Jinson Johnson – the national record holder in 1500m running – this phrase also epitomises his athletic career, given that his start was far from promising. Not because he was at fault, but owing to circumstances.
Jinson’s run – that of his life, in the figurative sense – started when he was in fourth standard. Yet, for six years, he could hardly make any impression. He explains why.
Jinson was aware of his prowess, and so were two others – Kulachal Johnson, his father who used to work as a real estate contractor, and his mother, Shailaja Johnson. Despite progress being negligible initially, the Johnsons weren’t deterred.
“I have always had the support of my family. But, although I had the talent, I was not being able to compete with those athletes who trained year-round and had every facility. Just being talented does not make you a successful athlete. Koi kitna bhi bada athlete ho, coaching aur facilities ke bina kaise compete karega? (Irrespective of how good an athlete is, how can he compete without coaching and facilities?)’ Jinson asks, with candour evident from his tone.
Jinson Johnson had a slow start to his career, with amenities being negligible in his village.
Jinson’s story would have been restricted to the exiguous realms of his village, had it not been for KM Peter. A former athlete-turned-bank employee saw the youngster, all of seventeen at the time, and decided to take him under his wing.
The foundation had been established, and between Peter’s camp to Baselius College’s training ground, Jinson was progressing rapidly. There was, however, another turning point yet to arrive – that of his selection in the Indian Army.
“I decided to join Army when I turned 18. I was always passionate about the Armed Forces, but besides that, I also wanted to have a secured job and a stable income, to be very honest with you. I was selected in 2009, and it proved to be a major turning point. They provided me with all the necessary facilities I needed – tracks, gyms, coaching, and everything else,” Jinson says, explaining his rationale, and how it changed his life.
The Asian Games gold medallist further explains how the Army is helping athletes, using his current scenario as an example.
Indeed, the move turned out to be career-defining. Struggling for eminence even in the district-level events till a few years ago, Jinson won his first national medal in 2012.
The first Asian Athletics Championships medal arrived in 2015, followed by three Asian Grand Prix gold medals in the same year. He represented India in the Olympics a year later, and then in the 2018 Asian Games, he won two medals, whilst also setting a new national record in the same year, at the Commonwealth Games.
It seemed that now he had started his sprint, nothing would stop Jinson. Except, there were impediments, and not one, but a few.
Jinson contracted COVID-19 in April 2021.
For a runner, regaining form in the thirties is considered extremely difficult. Jinson had to do it twice.
A year after recovering from the virus, the athlete won a bronze medal in the Federation Cup, and it seemed that he was on the right track for recording the perfect comeback in the Asian Games. But, an untimely Achilles tendon injury forced him to embark on the dreaded journey, all over again.
“During this phase, I got immense support from the Reliance Foundation. They provided me with a senior physiotherapist, Ronak Hosabettu, and also with a coach, Ajith Markose, under whom I trained in Reliance’s endurance camp in Ooty,” he said.
The second comeback bid was successful too, with the runner recently qualifying for the Asian Games by winning a gold medal at the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships.
A second gold medal at the Asian Games will be perfect, but Jinson is eyeing some more ambitious, and subsequently, more audacious.
At 32, Jinson Johnson is still fighting for a last appearance in the Olympics.
And, at 32, where does the ‘umeed’ stem from? As he would soon explain, he is following the ‘rukna mana hai’ (cessation is prohibited) mantra, as he always has been.
“I never dreamt of winning even a national medal, let alone winning a gold medal at the Asian Games. My only competition has been against myself, and my only aim has been to improve my performance. I am taking one day at a time, and focusing on improving with each day, without ever stopping,” Jinson concludes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)