IPL Auction 2021 LIVE Stream: How to Watch Players Bidding Online

The IPL Auction 2021 is scheduled for Thursday, 18 February, in Chennai. Representative of eight IPL franchises will gather under one roof to fill up the vacant slots in their team rosters.
This year, a total of 292 cricketers were shortlisted from a list of 1,114 players. Out of these 292 players, 164 are Indians and 125 of them are overseas players. The remaining three players are from ICC associate member nations.
All the teams are allowed to have maximum 25 players on their roster with 8 overseas players, and their team value cannot exceed Rs 85 crore.
Where to watch IPL Auction 2021 Live on TV?
The IPL Auction 2021 live can be watched at Star Sports network on TV.
Where to watch IPL Auction 2021 Live Streaming Online?
The live streaming of IPL Auction 2021 can be watched at Disney+Hotstar.
Published: 18 Feb 2021,02:44 PM IST