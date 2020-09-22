RR vs CSK Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

After an impressive outing in their IPL campaign opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI), the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in their second game of the season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday. For the Steve Smith-captained Royals, this will be the first match of the season. Looking at CSK's close win over Mumbai, the Royals' team management would seek something extra from their players against the three-time champions that have dominated the league in almost every season. The 'Yellow Brigade' started the season in the absence of two of their star players -- Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh - who have opted out of the tournament for personal reasons. However, class acts by Ambati Rayudu (71) and Faf du Plessis (58 not out) ensured the CSK a comfortable win against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

Eyeing a decent outing this time, the Royals management has signed T20 specialists, both from the Indian domestic circuit and abroad. With the experienced players like Robin Uthappa, Shreyas Gopal and Varun Aaron, and youngsters like Yashaswi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Kartik Tyagi, the Royals have tried to form a perfect blend. Moreover, with star all-rounder like Ben Stokes and skipper Smith, the Royals boast some high quality cricketers. While Stokes is undoubtedly one of the best all-rounders of the modern day cricket, Smith has shown his leadership quality in almost every format. Royals will also hope the opener Jos Buttler replicates his 2019 form when he amassed 311 runs from just eight matches. The Englishman is expected to give explosive starts and if he gets equal support from Sanju Samson, Royals could either overhaul targets or set some massive ones.

Which channel will telecast the Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings Match? The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.