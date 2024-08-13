Paris Olympics Brought Hope, But It's Time to Move Beyond Consoling Near Misses

advertisement
India bid a bittersweet au revoir to the Paris Olympics 2024, leaving with six medals—one silver and five bronze—tucked into its collection. Despite sending a strong contingent of 117 athletes across 16 sports, the medal haul fell short of expectations. Reflecting on Tokyo 2021, where 124 athletes secured seven medals (1 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze), the nation's performance this time painted a less vibrant picture.
Back then, India finished in 48th place, but this time, the nation's ranking slipped to 71st, a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead.
While Paris offered many bright spots for the nation, disappointments were an inevitable part of the journey. Celebrating the silver linings is essential, but embracing constructive criticism of shortcomings is equally vital for true progress.
However, Lakshya Sen stood out, showing remarkable promise by navigating a tough group stage, where he defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie, compatriot HS Prannoy, and pulled off a stunning upset against Chou Tien-chen in the quarterfinals. But when it came to the decisive moments, Lakshya faltered in both the semifinals and the bronze medal match, bringing India’s badminton campaign to an end. The bronze was within his grasp, but it ultimately slipped away.
Padukone also emphasised the extensive support the athletes had received from both the federation and the government, highlighting that the onus now lay with the players to rise to the occasion.
Padukone’s remarks might have seemed blunt, but they were a candid reflection of the current reality. He chose not to sugarcoat his words, which is understandable given his own experience—he represented India when resources were sparse, without the world-class facilities that athletes enjoy today. With the federation and the governing bodies now providing comprehensive support, holding athletes accountable for their performance is perhaps both fair and necessary, even if it invites strong reactions.
Former Indian shuttler, Jwala Gutta, echoed the same sentiments and weighed in Padukone’s defence when her 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medal winning partner Ashwini Ponappa hit-back at Padukone.
With boxing not yet on the roster for the 2028 Summer Games, the prospects for Indian pugilists in future Olympics remain uncertain, casting a shadow over their potential for redemption.
India’s athletics contingent, aside from Neeraj Chopra, lacked any real medal contenders. While there’s an unwavering belief that Neeraj will bring home a medal every time he competes, it’s disheartening that the same conviction doesn’t extend to the rest of the athletics team.
Looking closer at our near misses, shooters Arjun Babuta and Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on medals in the men’s 10m air pistol and women’s 25m air pistol events, respectively. In the mixed skeet event, the duo of Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan came heartbreakingly close to the podium, losing the bronze medal match to China by just one point.
In archery, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat delivered India’s best-ever Olympic performance in the mixed team event, finishing fourth. In a hard-fought bronze medal match against the USA’s Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold, they battled valiantly but ultimately fell short, losing 6-2. It was a near miss that denied India its first-ever podium finish in archery.
Weightlifting brought its own sorrow, as Tokyo silver medallist Mirabai Chanu finished fourth in the women’s 49 kg category, she was just 1 kg away from the Thai lifter who claimed bronze.
These near-misses, while offering a glimmer of hope, signal a need for a shift in mindset. For a nation aspiring to establish itself as a sporting powerhouse, it's time to move beyond finding solace in close calls. Adopting a ‘lost medal’ mentality might be the shift needed to propel us forward.
Currently, Indian athletes travel abroad to prepare, train, and acclimate to the environments where they’ll compete. But imagine the impact if we developed high-performance centers right here in India. Athletes wouldn’t need to train overseas months before the Olympics; instead, they could live and train in world-class facilities year-round. This would not only boost their performance significantly but also spare them the exhaustion of long travels, giving them an even greater edge.
