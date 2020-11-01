T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Chennai End Punjab’s Campaign

Tune in as Ayaz Memon analyses Chennai’s 9 wicket win over Punjab that ended KL Rahuls’ team’s campaign.

Chennai ends Punjab’s hopes of making it to the playoffs. Tune in for the analysis. | Image: The Quint/Aroop Mishra

On Episode 52 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Chennai’s 9 wicket win over Punjab that ended KL Rahuls’ team’s campaign.

Punjab was put into bat first after MS Dhoni won the toss in Sunday’s afternoon game and they were in major trouble very early, with the score at 72/4 in the 12th over. Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Nicolas Pooran and Chris Gayle were out.

But in walked Deepak Hooda and smashed an unbeaten 62 off 30 to help them post 153/6.

Chennai were always in control of the chase and their score read 72/0 in 9 overs. Faf du Plessis’s was the only wicket to fall as Ruturak Gaikwad made yet another half century and got the team home. Gaikwad, 23, thus ends the season on 204 runs in just six matches with an average of 51 and strike rate of 120.71.