India Signs Off From Tokyo 2020 With 7 Medals, Best-Ever Olympics Outing

Mirabai Chanu bagged India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics as she won the silver medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting event. This was the first time in history that India won a medal on the first day of the games.

PV Sindhu became India's second medallist when she defeated He Bing Jiao of China in the bronze medal match of women's singles badminton event. Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze medal in the women's welterweight boxing to complete the first week of competition for the Indians in Tokyo.

As the last leg of the Games arrived, Indian won four vital medals with the men's hockey team winning a medal at the Olympics after 41 years. They defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match.

Wrestling was the only sport with two medals as Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a silver medal in the men's freestyle 57kg category and Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal in the men's 65kg category.

To wrap up the campaign, Neeraj Chopra bagged a gold medal in the javelin throw event, becoming India's first athlete to finish on top of the podium of the big Games.