India Signs Off From Tokyo 2020 With 7 Medals, Best-Ever Olympics Outing

India surpassed the best-ever tally of London Olympics
(Credit: Gurinder Osan/PTI)
One gold medal, two silver and four bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics has made this India's best-ever campaign at the big event, surpassing their 6-medal tally from the 2012 London Olympics where they won two silver medals, and four bronze medals.
The campaign of the Indian contingent ended on a high as Neeraj Chopra bagged the country's seventh medal in Tokyo. Neeraj won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw with a best attempt of 87.58m in the final. This was independent India's first medal in a track and field event.
The javelin thrower became India's second individual gold medallist at the Olympic Games after Abhinav Bindra who won the gold in the 10m air rifle category at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Mirabai Chanu won India's first medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a silver in weightlifting.
Mirabai Chanu bagged India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics as she won the silver medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting event. This was the first time in history that India won a medal on the first day of the games.
PV Sindhu became India's second medallist when she defeated He Bing Jiao of China in the bronze medal match of women's singles badminton event. Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze medal in the women's welterweight boxing to complete the first week of competition for the Indians in Tokyo.
As the last leg of the Games arrived, Indian won four vital medals with the men's hockey team winning a medal at the Olympics after 41 years. They defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match.
Wrestling was the only sport with two medals as Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a silver medal in the men's freestyle 57kg category and Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal in the men's 65kg category.
To wrap up the campaign, Neeraj Chopra bagged a gold medal in the javelin throw event, becoming India's first athlete to finish on top of the podium of the big Games.
Published: 07 Aug 2021,06:47 PM IST