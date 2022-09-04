India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup: India Eye Double, Toss at 7pm

India vs Pakistan Live score and Latest updates of Asia Cup 2022 T20I Match
(Photo: IANS/Altered by The Quint)
Both India and Pakistan will be playing their first match in the 'Super Four' stage of Asia Cup 2022.
India won both of their group stage matches.
Pakistan are coming into this match on the back of a 155-run triumph over Hong Kong.
India lead Pakistan 9-5 in head-to-head records in Asia Cup.
The match will start at 7:30pm, with the toss being scheduled to take place at 7pm.
India and Pakistan will cross swords for the second time in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be the first fixture of the ‘Super Four’ stage for both teams.
India have had a flawless run so far in this competition, and are coming into this stage as the Group A toppers. In their opening encounter, which happened to be against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma’s team secured a five-wicket win, courtesy of Hardik Pandya’s all-round brilliance.
In the next match against Hong Kong, a scintillating knock from Suryakumar Yadav and then an impressive collective bowling performance helped India secure a 40-run victory.
As for Pakistan, while the start was not ideal, they were on top of their game in the do-or-die fixture against Hong Kong. Batting first, Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 78-run knock propelled them to a big score of 193. Babar Azam’s bowlers then showcased their brilliance by bowling out Hong Kong for only 38 runs, with Shadab Khan picking four of those ten wickets.
In terms of squad composition, India will dearly miss all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out with a knee injury. Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah, who sustained an injury in the first match against the men in blue, regained fitness before the Hong Kong clash and is looking in fine rhythm.
